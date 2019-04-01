Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley MACKAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May Annette (nee Tombs) (Annette) MACKAY

Notice Condolences

Shirley May Annette (nee Tombs) (Annette) MACKAY Notice
MACKAY, Shirley May Annette (Annette) (nee Tombs). Passed away at Selwyn Heights Hospital peacefully on 30 March 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother- in- law of Joanne and Ben, Bruce and Davina, Clive and Frida. Loved grandmother of Felix and Howard. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd Selwyn Heights Village 42 Herd Road Hillsborough on Wednesday 3 April 2019 at 2.30pm Thereafter private Cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.