MACKAY, Shirley May Annette (Annette) (nee Tombs). Passed away at Selwyn Heights Hospital peacefully on 30 March 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother- in- law of Joanne and Ben, Bruce and Davina, Clive and Frida. Loved grandmother of Felix and Howard. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd Selwyn Heights Village 42 Herd Road Hillsborough on Wednesday 3 April 2019 at 2.30pm Thereafter private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
