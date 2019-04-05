|
|
|
POPE, Shirley Joyce (Joyce). On 4th April, 2019 passed away peacefully at West Harbour Gardens Hospital, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy, loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jane, Chris and Lorus, Treasured memories. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday, 8th April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to the Pope family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
