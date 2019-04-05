Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley POPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Joyce (Joyce) POPE

Notice Condolences

Shirley Joyce (Joyce) POPE Notice
POPE, Shirley Joyce (Joyce). On 4th April, 2019 passed away peacefully at West Harbour Gardens Hospital, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy, loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jane, Chris and Lorus, Treasured memories. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday, 8th April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to the Pope family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.