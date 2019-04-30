|
|
|
RUTLEDGE, Shirley Jean. On 28th April 2019, late of Lexham Gardens Resthome, in her 99th year. Former wife of the late Barrett (Barney). Loved mother of the late Richard, Heather, Ben, John and Jean. Mother-in-law to Ann and the late Alan, Sandra and Preston. Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and great grandmother to 11 great grandchildren. An opal-hearted country, a wilful, lavish land, all you who have not loved her, you will not understand, though Earth holds many splendours, wherever I may die, I know to what brown country my homing thoughts will fly. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 2nd May at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
