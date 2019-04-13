Home

Shirley Jane (Ellis) WALLACE

Shirley Jane (Ellis) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Shirley Jane (nee Ellis). Of Tauranga and formerly Kerikeri, passed away peacefully in her sleep 9 April 2019. Dearly loved wife for 63 years of Bob, mother of Robert and Owen, and nana of Sean. The family sincerely thanks the staff of Radius Matua aged care. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 17 April at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Messages may be sent to the Wallace Family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
