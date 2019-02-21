|
JACOBSEN, Shirley Ann (nee Rhind). On 19th February 2019 (peacefully) at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by her family, in her 79th year. Dearly loved wife of Edgar (Eddie). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Maria, Glenn and Karyn, Denise and Jimmy. Loved and loving nana of Vaughan, Carolyn, James, and Dylan. Great Nana of Konrad and Carter. A service will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Cemetery, Kirkbride Road, Mangere, Auckland 12 noon Saturday 23rd February 2019 prior to interment in the Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
