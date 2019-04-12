Home

TOPIA, Sheryl Lynette. on 10 April 2019, after a short illness, at home surrounded by her family; aged 63. Much loved wife of Bruce; cherished mum of Donna, Adam, Lani, and Joel, and their respective partners. Proud Nana to her 8 grandchildren, and counting... "She will be sadly missed" A service for Sheryl will be held at Dargaville Methodist Church, 8 Awakino Road, Dargaville on Saturday 13 April 2019 at 10 am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
