Shelley Kathleen (Bunga) GAULT

GAULT, Shelley Kathleen (Bunga). Peacefully at home with her beloved husband Bunga (Gavin), on Saturday 16th March 2019. Aged 62 years. Treasured twin sister of Joanne, sister of Wendy, and Alan (all of Canada). In lieu of a floral tribute a donation to Hospice Mid Northland P O Box 141 Kerikeri 0294 would be appreciated. Gavin invites friends to remember Shelley at the Kerikeri RSA Cobham Road on Wednesday 20th March 2019, at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
