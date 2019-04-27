|
REEVES, Sheena Jane. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 23 April, aged 67. Dearly loved mum of Pip, Chris, David and their partners. Beloved Grandma to Izzy, Lochie, Brooke and Nate. We are so proud of how she held her self and the love she showed to us all. A service to celebrate Sheena's life will be held at Morrisons Funeral Home, Main Chapel, 220 Universal Dr, Henderson on Tuesday 30th April at 3pm. All communication via Morrison above.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
