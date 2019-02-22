Home

Shaun Fredrick KEYS Notice
KEYS, Shaun Fredrick. 4 November 1977 - 17 February 2019. Devoted and loving Dad to Connor, stepdad to Lucas and Anika, much loved son of Paul and Margret Norris, David and Christine Keys. Loved brother and brother in law of Brendon and Kirsty, Erin and Paul. Uncle to Archer and Remy. No goodbyes Shaun but no more pain - tight lines. The sun came up today Shaun but you didn't. Friends and family are invited to Shaun's send off in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Saturday 23rd February at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Key's Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
