PILKINGTON, Sharyn Anne (Shaz). Passed away peacefully at 10.20pm on February 19th 2019. Deryck's adored life companion. Daughter of Betty and the late Badon Carter, Mumzie to Carter and Rup, Briggs and Sadie, Leelee and Josh, and Gramzie to Saydar and the expected Paris. Shaz will be at home from Friday afternoon, please feel free to visit. Her farewell will take place at Redwoods Under the Sails, Long Mile Rd, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua on Monday February 25th at 1:30pm with reception to follow. The Whanau is extremely grateful for the gracious and loving care Shaz and we all received over the years and most recently from her "Flossy Girls", the Hospice team, the staff in ED, Medical and Rehabilitation unit at Rotorua Hospital. Shaz asks that instead of sending flowers you please make a donation to Hospice or Women's Refuge.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019