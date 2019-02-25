|
|
|
THORNTON, Shannon Faye (Nee Evans). Passed suddenly on 21 February 2019. Dearly loved wife of Kane. Cherished daughter of Gary and Joanne. Loved sister of Jordan, Leigh, Brooke and Kieran. Much loved Aunty of Luke, Riley, Chase, Austin, Kaitlyn and Leo. Our very own Sleeping Beauty. A service for Shannon will be held in All Saints Chapel Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 1 March at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to either the Cancer Society, or Epilepsy New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ sfthornton2102.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More