BOGGS, Shane Christopher. Passed away suddenly on 27 April 2019. Adored son of Nina and the late Milton. Loved brother of Anthony and Kerry- Jane. A service to celebrate Shane's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 4 May at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Mental Health Foundation New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/scboggs2704
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2019
