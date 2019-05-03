Home

Resthaven Funerals
Shane Christopher BOGGS

Shane Christopher BOGGS Notice
BOGGS, Shane Christopher. Passed away suddenly on 27 April 2019. Adored son of Nina and the late Milton. Loved brother of Anthony and Kerry- Jane. A service to celebrate Shane's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 4 May at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Mental Health Foundation New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/scboggs2704



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2019
