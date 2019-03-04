Home

BATGER, Selwyn Alexander (Buck). On 2 March 2019, peacefully at Home, Whangarei. Aged 80 Years. Loving Husband of Colleen. Proud father and father in law of Megan and Paul Carpenter; Murray and Jan Batger. Loved granddad of Jamie, Tessa and Corey, Shauni and Ben, and Leo; and great granddad of Jack and Mille. "Gentleness is the gift of the gods; nothing is so strong as gentleness, and nothing is so gentle as real strength" A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei on Wednesday 6 March 2019 at 1.30pm; followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
