TAOAI, Seleni (Reverend / Pastor). Passed Away suddenly but peacefully on Friday 8th March 2019. Aged 75 years. Son of late Taoai Iva and Malia Taoai. Beloved husband of the late Sarai Aiono-Taoai. Loved husband of Julie. Dearly loved father of William, Pepe, Christina and the late Lauaki Poutasi Sagapolutele, Howard and Hetty. Loving grandfather of Seleni Jr, the late Baby Joseph, Willis, Isaiah, Susana, Utulei, Asisara, Precious, Trinitee, Cherish, Alexis, Abby, Great- grandchildren Evangeline, Aurelia, Salote. Loved by all his Spiritual Children, Sons and Daughters of Otara Samoan AOG. "You will be sadly missed by us all, and everyone around the world whose heart you have touched. May you rest peacefully in the arms of our Heavenly Father, Ia manuia lau malaga" A four day celebration for the Life and Legacy of the Right Reverend and Presbyter of Auckland, Elder Seleni Taoai will be held in the Otara Samoan Assembly of God Church, 32 Kerwyn Avenue, East Tamaki, Auckland Local SAOG Celebration Service Sunday 17th March 2019 at 4pm National SAOG Celebration Service Monday 18th March 2019 at 6.30pm Family Celebration Service Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 6.30pm International Homegoing Celebration Service Wednesday 20th March at 10am, followed by a burial in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland. All communications to Phone 09 2747479 Pepe Taoai







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019