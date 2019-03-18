|
FREEMAN, Sefton Moorhouse. Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th March 2019 aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Mavis for 67 years. A service to celebrate Sefton's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Thursday 21st March at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated. All communications to, the Freeman family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
