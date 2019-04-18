Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
36 Rankin Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah PRIME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Waitekaha PRIME

Notice Condolences

Sarah Waitekaha PRIME Notice
PRIME, Sarah Waitekaha. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau on Tuesday 16th April 2019. Aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Jim Prime, mother to Tammy, Clendon, Hana-May, Pearl and Dean; blessed Nana and Great grandmother to her many mokopuna. Sarah's Tangi is being held on Motatau Marae. A funeral service to celebrate he life will be held at Waimahae Marae, Prime Holdings, Motatau, Kawakawa, tomorrow Friday 19th April 2019, at 12noon. Followed by burial in the Kaitoki cemetery (our Urupa on Prime Holdings in Motatau) "Forever in our hearts" Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.