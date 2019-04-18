|
PRIME, Sarah Waitekaha. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau on Tuesday 16th April 2019. Aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Jim Prime, mother to Tammy, Clendon, Hana-May, Pearl and Dean; blessed Nana and Great grandmother to her many mokopuna. Sarah's Tangi is being held on Motatau Marae. A funeral service to celebrate he life will be held at Waimahae Marae, Prime Holdings, Motatau, Kawakawa, tomorrow Friday 19th April 2019, at 12noon. Followed by burial in the Kaitoki cemetery (our Urupa on Prime Holdings in Motatau) "Forever in our hearts" Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
