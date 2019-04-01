OLSEN, Sarah Jane (Sarah). Born May 15, 1972. Passed away on March 28, 2019 peacefully at Mercy Hospice after a long and brave battle with cancer. Sarah was the beloved daughter of the late Neville Olsen and was surrounded at the end of her journey by the love of her mum Corinne, husband Fred, daughters Aniwa and Ruby and by Tane. By her siblings Chris, Stephen, Rachel, John, Luke, friend Alvie and sister in law Esmae. By nephew Ronin, Kate and great niece Isla, by nephews Kian and Remy. By aunt Jonlys, cousins Simon and Deborah and friend Isabel. A service to celebrate Sarah's life will be held at The Natural Funeral Company, 120 New North Road, Eden Terrace at 11am on Tuesday 2nd April followed by a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to Mercy Hospice whose amazing staff took such good care of Sarah, to Sweet Louise or Dove Hospice which both supported Sarah so much during her fight. All enquiries to Rachel Olsen - [email protected] Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019