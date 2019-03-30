Home

SELLARS, Sarah Anne. Passed away at Hospice North Shore on 28 March 2019. Much loved wife to David and devoted mum to Charlotte and Matthew. We will miss her beautiful energy and smile. No one could have been loved more. Our thanks to Professor Michael Findlay and the excellent staff of Canopy, and to the wonderful people of Hospice North Shore for the care provided to Sarah. A service for Sarah will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, Takapuna on Friday 5 April 2019 at 10:30am



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
