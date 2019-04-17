Home

Sandy (Alexander Bongard) MCLEAN

Sandy (Alexander Bongard) MCLEAN Notice
MCLEAN, Sandy (Alexander, Bongard). Peacefully at home on Tuesday, 16th April 2019 aged 93 years. Husband of the late Meg and dearly loved father of Margot, Janet and Fraser, father-in-law of Mike and Gillian. Treasured grandfather of Simon, Christine, Alex, Henry, Paul, Lachlan and Caitlin. A funeral for Sandy will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Saturday, the 20th of April 2019 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communication to the McLean Family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
