MCLEAN, Sandy (Alexander, Bongard). Peacefully at home on Tuesday, 16th April 2019 aged 93 years. Husband of the late Meg and dearly loved father of Margot, Janet and Fraser, father-in-law of Mike and Gillian. Treasured grandfather of Simon, Christine, Alex, Henry, Paul, Lachlan and Caitlin. A funeral for Sandy will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Saturday, the 20th of April 2019 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communication to the McLean Family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
