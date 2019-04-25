|
|
|
LEWIS, Sandra Marie. (Sandra). Born April 11, 1950. Passed away on April 23, 2019. Wife of Derek for 47 years, loved Mum to Sarah and Kelly, special Nana to Ariana and Willow and Mother in Law to Simon, and sister in law to Jeanette and Nona, and special Aunty to many more. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Dr, Henderson on Saturday 27 April at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More