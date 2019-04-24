Home

Sandra Marie (Sandra) LEWIS

LEWIS, Sandra Marie (Sandra). Born April 11, 1950. Passed away on April 23, 2019. Wife of Derek for 47 years, loved Mum to Sarah and Kelly, special Nana to Ariana and Willow and and MIL to Simon and sister in law to Jeanette and Nona and special Aunty to many more,. Always ready with a wine and a laugh and legacy of so many friends, stories and travels. When they made you they broke the mold and nobody will fill the void such a small person leaves behind. Taken way too soon, with so much love in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
