Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Samuel (Sam Jnr) TURNER

Samuel (Sam Jnr) TURNER
TURNER, Samuel (Sam Jnr). Peacefully on 2 April 2019, aged 80. Loving son of the late Sam and Nulma Turner, formerly of Mount Maunganui. Long time loving brother to the late Nulma - soul mate and lifelong friend. Sam has been supported by his close friends Craig and Fiona, and Dawn. A service for Sam will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Monday 8 April at 11am, followed by interment at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to C Teal C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
