HUNTER, Samuel Benton (Sam). On April 29, 2019 peacefully at his home. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved father of Jill, Mark, Paul, Grant and Brett and their partners. Cherished Da of his 12 grandchildren and great Da of his 12 great grandchildren. Beloved brother of Shirley Gant and the late Leila Adamson,and a loved uncle of his 6 nephews and his niece. A service to celebrate Sam's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Saturday, the 4th of May 2019 at 11:00 AM. All communications to "The Hunter Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
