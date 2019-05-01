Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Benton (Sam) HUNTER

Notice Condolences

Samuel Benton (Sam) HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Samuel Benton (Sam). On April 29, 2019 peacefully at his home. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved father of Jill, Mark, Paul, Grant and Brett and their partners. Cherished Da of his 12 grandchildren and great Da of his 12 great grandchildren. Beloved brother of Shirley Gant and the late Leila Adamson,and a loved uncle of his 6 nephews and his niece. A service to celebrate Sam's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Saturday, the 4th of May 2019 at 11:00 AM. All communications to "The Hunter Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.