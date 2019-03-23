Home

Sam Tatana Teao RANGIWHETU Notice
RANGIWHETU, Sam Tatana Teao. Of Marton, born 24 July 1933. Passed away peacefully on 21 March 2019 at Rotorua Hospital. Loved husband of Puhirangi (Rose) nee Te Tuiri. Loved by all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sam will lie at 9A Karamu St, Taupo until his Funeral Service at St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Turangi at 11am, Monday 25th March, Burial at Te Korowhiti o Rereao (40 acre block) following the service. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
