PILA, Saleputa Salehene (Charlie). 23 August 1943 to 31 March 2019. Our much loved Niue Papa took his last breath after a long brave battle. Dad to David, Favavau (Bubba), Salee and Kirstine, Andru and Paula, Malena (deceased) and Boyce. Loving Papa to his mokopuna. Honored son, brother and uncle to many. Loyal employee of the NZ Railways for over 50 years. Thanks to the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Wellington hospital for their respect and care of our Papa. His service will be on Thursday 4th April 11:00am at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium, Porirua, Wellington. Fakaaue Fakaue lahi. Messages can be sent via PO Box 50514, Porirua. Fakalofa atu. Gee and Hickton Porirua - FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel (04) 237 5332
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
