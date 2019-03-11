Home

TU'U, Sale. Passed away peacefully with aiga by his side on Wednesday 6th March 2019, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Lafitaga, treasured father of Sina, Filisi, Charlie and Louise, cherished father-in-law to Brent and much loved grandfather of Maja. Rest in love our amazing Papa. A service to celebrate Sale's life will be held at Waikumete Cemetery at 12pm on Monday 11th March, 2019. Fa'amanuia le Atua i lau faiga malaga Tamā ia maua sou nofoaga mau i le lagi.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
