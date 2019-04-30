|
PRYDE, Ruth Mary. Peacefully on Monday 29 April 2019, aged 88 years. Wife of the late Ian Middleton Pryde. Mother to Annette and Philip. Mother-in-law to Peter and Wendy. Grandmother to Mathew and Steph, Jack and Josie, Kerry and Catherine, Rosie and James, Ashley and Aaron, Madeleine and Sam, and Tom. Great-grandmother to William and Lola. Ruth will be sadly missed by her family and wide circle of friends, but never forgotten. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Friday 3 May at 2.00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
