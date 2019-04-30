Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth PRYDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Mary PRYDE

Notice Condolences

Ruth Mary PRYDE Notice
PRYDE, Ruth Mary. Peacefully on Monday 29 April 2019, aged 88 years. Wife of the late Ian Middleton Pryde. Mother to Annette and Philip. Mother-in-law to Peter and Wendy. Grandmother to Mathew and Steph, Jack and Josie, Kerry and Catherine, Rosie and James, Ashley and Aaron, Madeleine and Sam, and Tom. Great-grandmother to William and Lola. Ruth will be sadly missed by her family and wide circle of friends, but never forgotten. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Friday 3 May at 2.00 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.