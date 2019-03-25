|
|
|
MADDERN, Ruth Isobel. Born August 14, 1933. Passed away peacefully in her sleep, March 23, 2019. Mother of the late Rob and Bryce, survived by her children Janice, Ian, Rosemary, Patricia, Harold, Evelyn, Diane and Stephen. Cherished Nana, Great Nana, Great Great Nana of many. The most beautiful rose now grows in heaven. A service for Ruth will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel of Love and Remembrance at 11am on Wednesday 27th March followed by light refreshments at the Rennie Lounge next to the chapel. Communications 0224121027
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More