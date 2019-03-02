|
|
|
FONG, Ruth (nee Dong). Ruth Fong passed away peacefully on the 28th February 2019, in the presence of family, aged 89. Beloved wife of the late Sunny (Chew Sun). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lawrence and May, Jeffrey and Sharon, Terry and Angela (deceased), Keith and Phoebe, and Angela. Cherished Popo of Monica, Jessica, Oscar, Jonathan, Christopher, Richard, Andrew, Ella and Dylan. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance Services would be appreciated. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery (100/102 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, Auckland) on Friday 8th March at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
