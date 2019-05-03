|
KIDDIE, Ruth Eileen (nee Morrison). Born August 10, 1934. Passed away on April 30, 2019 while in the dedicated care of Auckland Hospital. Beloved mother of Moyra, Marion and Alan, mother in law of George, loving grandmother of Aaron, Natalie, Samuel, Eva, Matthew, the late Nicola, Janelle and Benjamin. Special great grandmother to Mia. Will sorely miss our lunches and walks together. You are warmly invited to a celebration of Ruth's life on Tuesday 7th May, 11am at The Boat House (The Riverhead Tavern), 68 Queen Street, Riverhead.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 3, 2019
