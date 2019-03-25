Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth WALTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Dove WALTERS

Notice Condolences

Ruth Dove WALTERS Notice
WALTERS, Ruth Dove. On March 23 2019, peacefully at home, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken and caring mother of Peter (deceased). Steve, and Richard. Loved mother-in-law of Sally and Karen, loved Grandma Ruth of Jay, loved nanna of Sarah, and "GG" to Xavier and Leah. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held in the North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday March 27 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to North Shore Hospice would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.