WALTERS, Ruth Dove. On March 23 2019, peacefully at home, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken and caring mother of Peter (deceased). Steve, and Richard. Loved mother-in-law of Sally and Karen, loved Grandma Ruth of Jay, loved nanna of Sarah, and "GG" to Xavier and Leah. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held in the North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday March 27 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to North Shore Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
