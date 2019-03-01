Home

More Obituaries for Russell DAVIES
Russell Trevor (Russ) DAVIES

Russell Trevor (Russ) DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, Russell Trevor (Russ). On Wednesday, 27th February, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. in the presence of loved ones, aged 77 years old. Beloved of Trisha, Craig and Chrissy, Liane and Kevin, Rick and Michelle. Dearly loved Pop of 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Brother of George, Ray, Beverley, Judith, Graeme and Murray. The entire funer service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson (tomorrow) Saturday at 9:45 a.m. The family give thanks to the Radius Arran Court Rest Home, Henderson for their dedicated care and devotion. All communications to the Davies family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
