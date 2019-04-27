|
|
|
FERGUSON, Russell Robert (Russell). Passed away April 22, 2019. Of Logan Village, Qld Australia and previously New Zealand. Aged 88. Loving husband to Shirley. Loving Father and Father-in-law to Geoffrey, Rebecca and Keith, Stephen, Esther and Jared, Lisa and Darren. Grandad to 9 Grandchildren. Funeral will be at Beenleigh Baptist Church, Beenleigh, Qld Australia, Monday 29th April, 12pm midday. Family contact details - [email protected] He has fought the good fight, finished his race and kept the faith.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
