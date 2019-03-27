|
|
|
FRETHEY, Russell Malcolm. Passed away peacefully at St Joan's hospital on 26 March 2019. Treasured husband of Elizabeth and much-loved Dad of Cameron and Malcolm, father-in-law of Charis and Natasha, special Grandad of Duan, Anelise and Sienna and Great Grandad of Ella. Thanks for the special care and support from St Joan's and Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 29 March 2019 at 10.30am. All communications to the Frethey family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
