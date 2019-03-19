|
|
|
SOMERS-EDGAR, Russell Edward. 21 March 1941 - 17 March 2019. Very dearly loved husband and best mate of Dianne. Loving Father and father in law of Lisa and Chris, Dale and Willie and cherished grandfather of Jourdan, Cameron, Kirsten, Wynona, and Corey. Dearly loved brother of Robin and the late Peter. Passed away at home surrounded by his family. A celebration of Russ' life will be held at Fairview Golf and Country Club, 34 Sharp Road Katikati on Thursday 21st March at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More