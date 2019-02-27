Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby FLETCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Regina (Wetzell) FLETCHER

Notice Condolences

Ruby Regina (Wetzell) FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Ruby Regina (nee Wetzell). passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning 26th February 2019, aged 92. Adored mum of Clem, Barbara, Wayne, Mandy and all of their families, aiga and friends including all her Grand children, and great grand children. Incredibly loved and respected and will be dearly missed by all. Alf had enough of waiting. Ruby's funeral will be held at all Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery on Saturday 2nd March at 4.30pm. Ruby asks family and friends to join her to celebrate her life and dress appropriately in outlandish colour. In lieu of flowers Donations please to Enliven Care Givers at www.Enliven.org.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.