FLETCHER, Ruby Regina (nee Wetzell). passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning 26th February 2019, aged 92. Adored mum of Clem, Barbara, Wayne, Mandy and all of their families, aiga and friends including all her Grand children, and great grand children. Incredibly loved and respected and will be dearly missed by all. Alf had enough of waiting. Ruby's funeral will be held at all Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery on Saturday 2nd March at 4.30pm. Ruby asks family and friends to join her to celebrate her life and dress appropriately in outlandish colour. In lieu of flowers Donations please to Enliven Care Givers at www.Enliven.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
