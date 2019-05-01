|
HILL, Ruby Isabella Maisie. Born December 12, 1995. Passed away on April 29, 2019. Rubz unfurled her wings and took flight on Monday. "Walking alongside a crazy, fun-loving, forever smiling, beautiful soul. There was never a dull moment." Rubz filled our world with so much love, light and laughter. Much loved daughter of Jo and Pete, and sister of Mitch. A service will be held for Ruby on Saturday, details to follow. All communications to the Hill family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
