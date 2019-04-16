|
RAKENA, Ruawai David (Rua). Born February 19, 1929. Passed away on April 13, 2019. Rua passed peacefully in Auckland. He rejoins his beloved wife Joy and his eldest son Pip. Ruawai, Moi, Te Oti, Patrick and Sharron will miss his cheeky smile and quiet mana. He was a man of faith who lived his life fighting injustice and in service to Te Haahi Weteriana and their ecumenical mission. Friends and whaanau can pay their respects at Mount Albert Methodist Church from 2 pm Tuesday 16th April. The church will host a service that evening at 7 pm. He will be taken to Ngaapuhi Marae, Mangamuka Wednesday 17th April and be buried Thursday morning 18th April.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
