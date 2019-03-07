|
|
|
SHANKS, Roy Robert. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on March 4 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Zelda. Loved Dad of Gilda and Ron, Alison and Rex, Lynn and Richard. Loved Pop of the late Troy, Steele, Geraldine, James, David, Nathan and William and Great grandchildren Talon, Archer, Jeremy, Imogen, Adam and Jake. "Walago" Roy's service will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Tuesday the 12th of March at 1pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
