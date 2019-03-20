Home

Roy Richard (Ol' Blue Eyes) SAWYER

Roy Richard (Ol' Blue Eyes) SAWYER Notice
SAWYER, Roy Richard (Ol' Blue Eyes). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 17 March 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved brother of David, Trevor and Renee. Cherished husband to Malee. Adored dad and father in-law to Jason and Sarskia, Laura and Aleks. Loved step-dad to Tieng. Much loved grandad and great-grandad. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens on Thursday 21 March at 12.30pm. All friends welcome. Dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
