ETTLES, Roy. Passed away peacefully on 4 May 2019 aged 81 years. Loved husband of the late Sue. Loved father and father in law of Rex, Shona, Theresa and Darryll. Cherished and adored Poppa of Aaron, Anna, Andrew, Jakob and Hanna. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to West Auckland Hospice. A service for Roy will be held in the Main Chapel of The Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 10:00 am. All communications to the Ettles family c/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
