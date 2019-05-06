Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy ETTLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy ETTLES

Notice Condolences

Roy ETTLES Notice
ETTLES, Roy. Passed away peacefully on 4 May 2019 aged 81 years. Loved husband of the late Sue. Loved father and father in law of Rex, Shona, Theresa and Darryll. Cherished and adored Poppa of Aaron, Anna, Andrew, Jakob and Hanna. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to West Auckland Hospice. A service for Roy will be held in the Main Chapel of The Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 10:00 am. All communications to the Ettles family c/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.