|
|
|
THATCHER, Roy Brice. British Army No: T/10679717, Unit 777 Coy. RASC (Corps HQ Car), 1942 - 1946. Born in England December 21, 1922 and died in Whanganui April 10, 2019. Father of 4 children, Harold, Linde, Evelyn and Marcia, and father-in-law of Robert. Grandfather of 8 and great- grandfather of 16. He is remembered with great love by his family. Rest in Peace. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Roy in the Forrest Lounge, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Friday May 3, at 1.30 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation. Dempsey & Forrest. Locally Owned.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More