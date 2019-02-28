|
LASCELLES, Rowley Alfred. Peacefully on February 25, 2019 at Colwyn House, Hastings, aged 94. Much loved husband of the late Betty. Dearly loved father of Philip and Wendi, Keith and Brenda, and Fiona and Tony. Loved Grandpa of Isabella, Thomas and Anne, Sasha, Rhian and Kelsey and Great Grandpa of Frida. R.I.P. Special thanks to the staff at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village and Colwyn House for the love, care and attention they have provided. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 58 Osier Road, Greenmeadows on Friday March 1, 2019 at 12 noon. Followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. All messages to the Lascelles Family c/o PO Box 1055, Napier. Dunstalls Funeral Services FDANZ Napier Ph 068357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
