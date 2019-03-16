Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Rowan Lyndon FORD

Rowan Lyndon FORD Notice
FORD, Rowan Lyndon. On 13 March 2019peacefully at Eastcare Resthome with family, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lesley. Loved brother of Ashley. Much loved father of Nicola and Julian. Father-in-law of Deb and Cam. Treasured grandad of Callum, Sarah, Joseph, William and Emily. A service for Rowan will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 21 March 2019at 10.30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Ford family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
