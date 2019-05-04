|
HORROCKS, Dr. Rosi. A generous, complex and highly intelligent woman of class and style. Loved by many, understood by few. A life spent devoted to medicine and her beloved patients, and in unravelling the marvels of the human body of which mankind knows so little. Rosi was an enchanting, social butterfly who captivated many, but succumbed to lifes's many challenges and died tragically this day in the USA, May 4, 2018. A brilliant mind but a broken spirit and soul, finally at rest So very sadly missed The Driver
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
