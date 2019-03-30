|
|
|
CRAIG, Rosena Burnadette (Honey). 7 July 1950 - 29 March 2019. Unexpectedly in the Whakatane Public Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends. Dearly loved wife of Dudu. Much loved Mum of Leon and Maria, and Dean. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother to all her mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua. Loved Daughter of Mere and the late Humphrey Walker. Loved sister and sister in law to Susan and Lance, Deborah and Charlie, Victoria and John, Kevin and Verbena, Deidre and Peter. Will be sadly missed by all her nieces and Nephews. Rosena will be lying at Wairaka Marae, 97 Muriwai Dr, Whakatane. Service day and time yet to be confirmed, for further information Contact Willetts Funeral Services on 07 307 1111, Communications please to the Craig family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
