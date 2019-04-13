Home

Rosemary Kirkcaldy (Howe) ANDREW

ANDREW, Rosemary Kirkcaldy (nee Howe). On 11 April 2019 in Whangarei, aged 81 years. A long time resident of Howick Auckland. Treasured wife and soul-mate of Don for 63 years. Dearly beloved mother of Mark, Brett (deceased), Glenn and Janette. Darling Nana Rose to Bobbie-Jo, Alexandria, Isabelle and Emily Rose. Great Grandy to Sarah, Yesmar, Pania and Marley. Rosemary requests as she was a foundation member of the Botany Babes Red Hatters, please wear colourful clothing and "Bling" is welcome. We will gather at 12:30pm on Tuesday 16th April 2019 at the chapel of the beautiful Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road Maunu, Whangarei to celebrate "A life enjoyed". Please bring poems, jokes, smiles and laughter. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050 Whangarei, 0112. All communications to the "Andrew Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
