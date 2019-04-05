|
|
|
ZAGOREOS, Rosemary Jane (nee Twohill). 11 October 1971 - 21 February 2019. Passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely fought - at home in New York. Dearly loved wife of Nick. Cherished mum of Alex and Phoebe. Most dearly loved youngest daughter of Jenny and Jim, Hamilton. Best best buddy/sister of Joe and Bryce Redgwell. Adored aunty of Oliver, Emily and Annabel. Very dearly loved daughter-in-law of Marine and Alex Zagoreos Snr and their families. Very much loved by all her aunties and uncles in UK and New Zealand. A memorial services has been held in NY and one is going to be held in Auckland shortly. "Treasured memories will live on our hearts forever. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
