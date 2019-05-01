Home

Rosemary Grey BELLAMY

Rosemary Grey BELLAMY Notice
BELLAMY, Rosemary Grey. Peacefully, after a courageous battle, at Mercy Hospice on 29 April 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Richard (Dick) Bellamy and mother of Jim and Michael. Sister of Diana and Maurice, and grandmother of Isaac, Renee, Chloe and Jesse. A precious part of so many peoples' lives. A funeral service will be held at 1.30pm on Saturday 4 May at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice would be welcomed.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
