LYON, Rosemary Elizabeth (nee Kidd). Daughter of the late Malcom and Ruth Kidd, sister of Murray. Died at Elizabeth Knox Hospital on 14 March 2019 after a lengthy battle with lewy body dementia. Loved wife of David, loved and loving mother and mother in law of Mark and Tanja, Tanya, Fiona and Sam, loving Granny of Stephanie and Oliver, Max and Lucia, Emily and Ben, Great Granny of Evie. Service will be held for Rosemary at St Mark's Anglican Church, 95 Remuera Road, at 11.30am Wednesday 20 March. Our grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Knox and earlier at Caughey Preston. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations to be made to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand, PO Box 110022, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland 1148 or visit pathwaytohope.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
